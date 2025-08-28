Discover luxury park living at Dales View Residential Park Open Days

Dales View Residential Park in Salterforth, Colne, is holding Open Days next week inviting visitors to explore its beautifully landscaped setting and view a range of high-quality homes.

Nestled in the scenic Lancashire countryside, Dales View, a development by UK wide EKOS Homes, is a well-established community for the over-45s, offering a peaceful, friendly, and welcoming environment. The park combines the tranquillity of rural living with the convenience of nearby amenities, with the market town of Colne just a short drive away and the Yorkshire Dales on the doorstep.

David Cotter, Sales Manager at Dales View, said: “Dales View has such a special atmosphere – a friendly, welcoming community in a beautiful countryside location. People who visit are always struck by the peace and space here, and with the park so well established, it’s easy to imagine yourself settling in. Our Open Days on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31st August are the perfect chance to see the homes and experience the lifestyle for yourself.”

Visitors to the Open Days will be able to view a selection of brand-new Omar homes, each built to the highest standards:

Omar Image park home

Omar Newmarket (40x20) – from £199,995

A modern, bespoke park bungalow with fully fitted kitchen, integrated appliances, a comfortable living room and one bedroom.

Omar Image (40x20) – from £209,995

A stylish, contemporary home featuring a fitted kitchen, bright living room, and two bedrooms.

Omar Colorado (40x20) – from £214,995

A spacious, modern home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a fully fitted kitchen and comfortable living space.

All homes at Dales View come with comprehensive warranties, are energy-efficient and low-maintenance, and are ready for buyers to move straight into.

Residents benefit from a care-free lifestyle in one of the UK’s most scenic areas, with lovely walks, nature on the doorstep, and the added security of living among like-minded neighbours.

The August Open Days take place from 10am – 4pm on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st August at Dales View Residential Park, Salterforth, Colne, Lancashire.

