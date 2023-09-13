News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Croston Old School hosts a concert for Tender Nursing Care

A concert to raise funds for Tender Nursing Care will take place at Croston Old School on Friday October 6 at 7.30pm.
By Graham DixonContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Trouble at' Mill and TurnpikeTrouble at' Mill and Turnpike
Trouble at' Mill and Turnpike

Lancashires favourite Folk Duo - "Trouble at' Mill" will be hosting along with very special guests - "Turnpike"

Tickets are available (No booking fee) https://troubleandturnpike.eventbrite.co.uk

All proceeds to this wonderful charity

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tender Nursing Care is a local charity which since 1979 has provided overnight care and support for people with life-limiting conditions in their own homes.

The Charity provides this service throughout South Ribble, Preston and Chorley and is free at the point of delivery.

Related topics:TicketsPrestonChorleySouth Ribble