Croston Old School hosts a concert for Tender Nursing Care
A concert to raise funds for Tender Nursing Care will take place at Croston Old School on Friday October 6 at 7.30pm.
Lancashires favourite Folk Duo - "Trouble at' Mill" will be hosting along with very special guests - "Turnpike"
Tickets are available (No booking fee) https://troubleandturnpike.eventbrite.co.uk
All proceeds to this wonderful charity
Tender Nursing Care is a local charity which since 1979 has provided overnight care and support for people with life-limiting conditions in their own homes.
The Charity provides this service throughout South Ribble, Preston and Chorley and is free at the point of delivery.