Charity fund-raising event for Preston Hospital's Major Trauma Unit

Support Preston's Major Trauma Unit

On the evening of Saturday, June, 28, there will be a charity fundraising event for the Royal Preston Hospital's Major Trauma Unit.

The event is being held in recognition of the professionalism and dedication of the Trauma Units' Doctors and Nurses and all the vital work they do and will take place at Croston Sports Club, beginning at 7.30pm.

The evening involves a 'live' band, disco and raffle, with all proceeds going to the Major Trauma Unit.

Tickets are £4 per person on the door.