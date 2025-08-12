BBC Lancashire’s Graham Liver to compete in #AmazingAccrington’s Soapbox Challenge with legendary ‘Chicken Run’ cart this August

BBC Radio Lancashire’s Graham Liver is strapping in for high-speed fun as he prepares to compete in this year’s thrilling Soapbox Challenge, returning on Saturday 23rd August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This much-loved annual event, known for its daring homemade carts and entertaining crashes, will see Graham and BBC Radio Lancashire colleague, Leon Redfearn, take turns to pilot the legendary ‘Chicken Run’ cart - one of the most successful entries in the race’s history.

Thanks to the generous support of E+R Group, the ‘Chicken Run’ is coming out of retirement after a year off the track. With three appearances and two victories (2019 and 2022), it stands as the cart to beat. Its return this year promises a high-stakes showdown with last year’s champion, Senator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Liver said: “I’m absolutely thrilled, if a little nervous, to be behind the wheel of the Chicken Run. It’s a cracking cart with a winning history, and I just hope I can live up to the legend. Let’s hope we don’t end up as scrambled eggs at the bottom of the hill!”

BBC’s Graham Liver and Leon Redfearn will be going all out to win the 2025 Amazing Accrington Soapbox Challenge

While Graham may be bringing a legendary cart this year, history shows it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the team at the Accrington Soapbox Challenge. Back in 2022, Graham Liver teamed up with Sharon Hartley in a cart built by NLTG called Morning Glory, finishing the course in a respectable 00:32:91.

In 2023, Graham returned alongside Leanne in a Mario Kart-themed cart, again produced by NLTG, crossing the line in 00:31:009. But 2024 proved a tougher year. Graham piloted a Back to the Future-inspired Delorean cart, which sadly finished last with a time of 01:02:398. Teammate Parin had a dramatic run in The Nori Brick, where a wheel came off mid-race, though still managed a strong 00:25:613.

Despite their best efforts, it’s been a rocky road and the BBC Radio Lancashire team has yet to qualify for the final stages. Could 2025 be the year that changes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come along and cheer on Graham as the battle of the giants unfolds in what’s set to be the most exciting Soapbox Challenge yet. The much loved #AmazingAccrington Soapbox Challenge returns this summer on Saturday 23rd August from 10am – 3pm.

Free-to-spectate, thousands are expected to line the streets of Accrington, as local people and businesses go head-to-head to be crowned Soapbox champion. As well as top prize for being the fastest, there will be other opportunities to take home silverware including for the best dressed team and the best designed cart.

All entry fees for the Soapbox Challenge will go to local charity Maundy Relief, with over £10,000 having been raised for Maundy since the event started in 2018. The event is kindly sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council, Accrington & Rossendale College and Baxenden Car Breakers.

Businesses or people looking to enter the 2025 #AmazingAccrington Soapbox Challenge, can find more information on the #AmazingAccrington website: https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/soapbox-challenge/