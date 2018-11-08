Anger over ‘drug equipment’ sales at Tarleton petrol station

A worried father claims his 14-year-old son was able to buy 'drugs equipment' at a petrol station.

The dad, who asked not to be named, said he investigated Tarleton Self-Serve - inside the Shell garage in Hesketh Lane, Tarleton - after his son was permanently excluded from high school for possessing drugs paraphernalia he claims to have bought there, as well as a small amount of cannabis resin from elsewhere.

A shot from the video the dad took, showing the equipment on the counter



The father said: “They are openly selling cannabis grinders, papers with pictures of cannabis leaves, Bob Marley and tips.



“I asked the cashier what the grinder was and he said it was for grinding pepper. What, into paper with Bob Marley’s face on it?



“The staff thought it was funny, they were laughing in my face.



“That’s a very busy petrol station and it’s near a high school and a primary school.”

Concerns have been raised about the shop inside this Shell garage



Police officers have visited the store and the grinders have been removed from sale, with Trading Standards to be informed.

A spokesman for the shop said: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong. I see other shops selling it and I’m wondering why this man is targeting us.



“This equipment isn’t just for cannabis, it can be used for tobacco too. I understand the customer’s concerns, but the people we buy it from said it was legal within the EU.”

Not all drug paraphernalia is illegal, so long as it is sold relating to the use of legal highs.

