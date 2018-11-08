After complaints about 'drug paraphernalia' being on sale at a Tarleton petrol station, laws around equipment explained

The issue of selling drug paraphernalia is a grey area.

In the UK, the Home Office states there is no specific definition of "drug paraphernalia" and not all equipment that can be used for drug-taking is illegal, such as items sold from 'head shops'.

'Head shops' are typically high street shops selling items such as pipes and bongs. Legal highs can also be bought from them and it is legal for these items to be sold, so long as it is in relation to legal highs.



But under Section 9A of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, it is an offence for a person to supply or offer to supply any article that may be used to administer or prepare a controlled drug for administration, if the person believes that the article will be used in circumstances where the administration is unlawful.

On conviction in a magistrates' court, the maximum penalty is six months in prison and/or a £5,000 fine.

It is not illegal to be in possession of drugs paraphernalia, but under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, the individual may be committing a criminal offence if the items contain traces of drugs.