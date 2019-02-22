Winckley Square Hotel

The Winckley Square Hotel: A jewel in the crown of Preston's Northern Quarter-style living boom

Two years after the launch of a campaign to create a Northern Quarter-style living boom in Preston city centre, the ambitious vision is starting to take shape.

A shining example of the investment that is pouring into the city is the Winckley Square Hotel. Take a look around:

Meet Max Walker-Williams, owner of the Winckley Square Hotel in Preston
Meet Max Walker-Williams, owner of the Winckley Square Hotel in Preston
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
City businessmen are pouring millions into projects including high-end apartments, luxury hotels and a variety of restaurants and bars.
City businessmen are pouring millions into projects including high-end apartments, luxury hotels and a variety of restaurants and bars.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Council leaders behind the City Living Strategy aimed to promote the city as an attractive affordable alternative to Manchester and Liverpool
Council leaders behind the City Living Strategy aimed to promote the city as an attractive affordable alternative to Manchester and Liverpool
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Now a swathe of development is underway, with investors keen to get onboard with the transformation.
Now a swathe of development is underway, with investors keen to get onboard with the transformation.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5