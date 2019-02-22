The Winckley Square Hotel: A jewel in the crown of Preston's Northern Quarter-style living boom Two years after the launch of a campaign to create a Northern Quarter-style living boom in Preston city centre, the ambitious vision is starting to take shape. A shining example of the investment that is pouring into the city is the Winckley Square Hotel. Take a look around: Meet Max Walker-Williams, owner of the Winckley Square Hotel in Preston jpimediaresell Buy a Photo City businessmen are pouring millions into projects including high-end apartments, luxury hotels and a variety of restaurants and bars. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Council leaders behind the City Living Strategy aimed to promote the city as an attractive affordable alternative to Manchester and Liverpool jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Now a swathe of development is underway, with investors keen to get onboard with the transformation. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5