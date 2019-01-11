Goosnargh to see development of 140 new homes at Bushells Farm

Have your say

Plans to bring another 140 homes to land in Goosnargh have been granted permission.

The plans, from Community Gateway Association, will bring 63 affordable homes to Bushells Farm in Mill Lane - 45 per cent of the whole scheme.

However, arguing against overdevelopment in the area, Michelle Woodburn of Goosnargh and Whittingham Against Overdevelopment, parish council clerk Julie Buttle and city coun Lona Smith all appealed for members of the planning committee to vote against the development.

For comprehensive coverage see the Post on Monday.