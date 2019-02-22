Police chase Ford Fiesta on M6 at 130mph

Have your say

A driver has been banned from driving after a 130mph police chase on the M6... in a Ford Fiesta

Efstathios Stephanou was caught driving at speeds of up 115mph on the M6 southbound .

Officers travelling behind the Ford Fiesta reached speeds approaching 130mph (see attached pic) in their efforts to stop the driver, who was driving at the speeds for six-and-a-half miles.

Stephanou, 20, of Main Street, Dearham admitted speeding and was sentenced at Carlisle Magistrates' Court.

He was given a 48-day driving disqualification and fined £750. He must also pay £400 court costs and a £75 victim surcharge.