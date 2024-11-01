Senior reporter Aimee Seddon brings you her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Lancashire.

Between Monday, November 4 and Sundday, November 10, a whole host of events and show are taking place across the county.

As part of our weekly entertainment guide, below we have highlighted five events from different areas of Lancashire - with a sneaky nod to Wigan of course.

Central Lancashire

A scene fromAstley Illuminated 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard | Kelvin Stuttard

First up in Central Lancashire, Astley Illuminated 2024 is on at Astley Hall in Chorley on Friday, November 8.

Running between 5-9pm, this year's event is ‘Lost at Sea’ themed and is free to attend as always.

During the event, Astley Hall and the Walled Garden will come alive with light, music and the mystery of the seas.

As well as the magnificent light displays, roaming sea creature performers and fantastic music, there’ll be businesses offering food and drink including Cafe Ambio, Barrica in the Park, Bees Country Kitchen, Desi Punjabi Cuisine and Friends of Astley Hall.

Fylde Coast

On Bonfire Night, Blackpool Cricket Club are hosting an event. | Google Maps

Over on the Fylde Coast, Blackpool Cricket Club is hosting its annual firework extravaganza on Bonfire Night- Tuesday, November 5. ​

Gates are set to open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm and the fireworks display will start from approximately 8.15pm, although times are subject to change.

Advanced tickets are not available so please pay at the gate.

Prices remain the same as previous years, with entry costing £5 per person or £15 for a family of two adults and two children.

Lancaster

A scene from a previous Light Up Lancaster | National World

Up in Lancaster, Light up Lancaster returns for 2024 between Thursday, November 7 and Saturday, November 9.

Enjoy a magical exploration of the city as you’ve never seen it before as Lancaster's streets and squares are decorated with enchanting light-artworks and captivating installations.

On between 5 and 9pm over the three nights, the event is free and there are no set times and no need to book for anything except the BSL tours, so just turn up whenever you want!

East Lancashire

A fireworks display last year to celebrate bonfire night. PIC: Kelvin Stuttard

Over in East Lancashire, the Towneley bonfire and fireworks display is back this year on Tuesday, November 5 and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Set in the grounds of Towneley Park in Burnley, the family event features funfair starting at 6:30pm, a bonfire which is getting lit at 7:15pm and two fireworks displays, one for younger children at 17:30 and a main display at 20:30.

The event is organised by Burnley Council, in partnership with the Friends of Towneley Park and Brunshaw Action Group.

Tickets are on sale via the Mechanics Box Office and cost £2 per person or £5 for a family ticket.

Wigan

Finally, just outside of Lancashire, the annual Wigan RUFC Bonfire Night extravaganza is also taking place on Tuesday, November 5.

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display starts from 7:30pm whilst there will also be a BBQ and bar.

Tickets cost £5 per person or £25 for a car and all its passengers.

All the proceeds goes towards the fundraising for the club.