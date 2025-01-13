Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dancing on Ice returned to ITV last night - but only half the contestants performed.

Five couples are yet to take to the ice in 2025.

A major twist on elimination has been confirmed for this year.

Dancing on Ice fans will have to wait a week to discover which celebrity has been eliminated first. The hit competition returned to ITV last night (January 12) but only half the contestants performed.

It has also been confirmed that the skate-off has been axed for the first elimination in a ‘brutal’ twist. The scores from the judges and the public will be added up - and the couple with the lowest will be sent home.

However, audiences will have to wait until next weekend to find out the result, as not all of the contestants danced on Sunday night. Here’s all you need to know:

Why was there no elimination on Dancing on Ice?

The full Dancing on Ice cast for series 17. Credit: ITV | ITV

Like last year’s edition of the show, the couples’ first dances have been split across two weeks. The first six celebs - and their professional partners - took to the ice on Sunday night (January 12), but the remaining five won’t dance until next week (January 19).

It means that the first elimination will not take place until episode two. This is the reason why none of the celebrities were sent home on January 12.

When will the first elimination take place?

As mentioned above, the first couple to be sent home from Dancing on Ice in 2025 will take place on January 19. It will come after all 11 celebrities have had a chance to dance for the first time.

In a ‘brutal’ twist, co-host Stephen Mulhern revealed that there will be no skate-off and instead the elimination will be decided by combining the judges score with the public vote.

Who has yet to dance on Dancing on Ice in 2025?

The couples who danced in the first episode of ITV series were: Sam Aston & Molly Langhan, Ferne McCann & Brendyn Hatfield, Chelsee Healey & Andy Buchannan, Anton Ferdinand & Annette Dytrt, Michaela Strachan & Mark Hanretty and Chris Taylor & Vanessa Bauer.

The five celebrities who have yet to dance are: Charlie Brooks, Dan Edgar, Josh Jones, Mollie Pearce and Steve Redgrave. They will take to the ice in episode two next weekend.

After the first episode, Michaela and Mark topped the leaderboard with a score of 30.5. While Chelsee & Andy were left languishing at the bottom having scored 22 points from the judges.

Have you been watching Dancing on Ice this year? What do you think of the series so far - share your thoughts by email: [email protected].