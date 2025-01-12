Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dancing on Ice is skating back onto ITV tonight

Dancing on Ice returns for a new series tonight.

The ITV show will task 11 celebrities with performing on ice.

Ryan Thomas was the winner last year - who will be next?

ITV’s Dancing on Ice will return for a brand new series in just a few hours. A fresh batch of celebrities will be strapping their skates on and trying to win the hearts of the nation.

I’m a Celebrity star Oti Mabuse is back on judging duty - after returning from her spell in the jungle. Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby are back to host the popular competition in 2025.

It is a feast of reality competitions for ITV viewers this weekend, with The Masked Singer also airing last night. Don’t get caught out by the schedule for Dancing on Ice.

What time is Dancing on Ice on TV tonight?

The full Dancing on Ice cast for series 17. Credit: ITV | ITV

The dancing competition will be back on ITV tonight (January 12) - with 11 fresh stars taking on the show. It is scheduled to start at 6.30pm this week - and the episode will last for 90 minutes including adverts and finishes at 8pm.

It will be followed by first Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win and then by the penultimate episode of Playing Nice. Audiences had the same complaint about the ITV drama after its debut last weekend.

Who are the hosts of Dancing on Ice in 2025?

The show will once again be presented by the duo of Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby. They worked together on the series in 2024, following Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV.

Who is on the judging panel in 2025?

The celebrity dancers will face the eyes of four superstar judges - including an I’m a Celebrity favourite from last year. The judging panel includes former Britain’s Got Talent winner Ashely Banjo, Oti Mabuse and former Winter Olympic gold medal winning duo Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill.

Who won Dancing on Ice in 2024?

The last edition of the popular ITV show was won by former Corrie Star Ryan Thomas along with his professional partner Amani Fancy. He triumphed over radio presenter Adele Roberts and Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire.

Are you planning on watching Dancing on Ice in 2025? Share your thoughts by email: [email protected].