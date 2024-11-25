There is just one more episode to go! 🍰

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Bake Off final is this week on Channel 4.

Just three bakers are left in the famous tent - after the semi-final.

But who are the remaining contestants?

Bakers start your ovens! The highly-anticipated final of The Great British Bake Off will take place on Channel 4 this week.

After nine tough weeks, the hit cooking show is preparing to crown its latest winner and the excitement is building. The final is scheduled to take place on Tuesday November 26 and you can catch up on the series on demand right now - find out more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have missed out over the previous weeks but want to tune into the final - you will want to know what to expect. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in The Great British Bake Off final?

The Great British Bake Off - series 15 bakers

There are three bakers still left in the famous tent, all of whom will battle it out to be crowned the winner in Tuesday’s final. The contestants left in Great British Bake Off are:

Christiaan de Vries

Georgie Grasso

Dylan Bachelet

In the semi-final, Christiaan was crowned star baker for the first time in the competition. Both Dylan and Georgie have won the accolade twice in the previous weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which baker was eliminated in the semi-final?

Gill Howard was the unlucky baker who just missed out in making the Great British Bake Off final. She was knocked out in last week’s semi-final after struggling in the technical challenge.

After the announcement Gill said: “quite right too! Patisserie got me, but I can’t be sad I have had the absolute best time, brilliant. I can’t be sad!”

Judge Prue Leith said: “I was so sorry to see Gill go, she goes for such homely flavours which I absolutely love.”

While Paul Hollywood added: “It wasn’t the fact that Gill messed up it’s just that everyone else was that little bit better. She’s such a lovely lady and she represented the North and my part of the world extremely well.”

Are you excited for the Great British Bake Off final - who do you want to win? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].