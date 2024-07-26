Watch more of our videos on Shots!

See out the Summer with the new array of shows coming to Lancashire this month…

Across August a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From rockbands to serious plays to musicals and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this August to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Blackpool Winter Gardens

August 1-4: Rebellion Festival – The largest Punk and Alternative Music Festival of its kind opens its door to some 8000 music enthusiasts for four days of top-class music, entertainment, merchandise and even a literary festival. Tickets £230 for 4 days or £88 for one day

Aug 8: The Magic of Motown – A celebration of the sound of Motown; still going strong in its 18th year, this night is all about the songs and sounds that continue to shape music years after its introduction. Tickets £30.35-£39.15

Magic of Motwon is on at the Winter Gardens on Auugst 8. | submit

Aug 9: Thank You for the Music – The ultimate ABBA tribute and touring sensation arrives at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Tickets £30.35-£39.15

Aug 10: Le Classique De Danse Awards – A glittering evening to honour the Dance Profession in Ballroom, Classical Sequence, Latin, Freestyle and Theatre. Presented by former Strictly Star Vito Coppola and choreographed by legendary Duncan Trever. Tickets £72.50

Aug 11: The North of Britain Titles – Entrants compete in Ballroom & Latin Titles and The Icon Classical Sequence Titles. This evening of top-notch amateur dance will see budding juniors and senior competitors battle it out to be crowned the best in their category. Tickets £20-£26

Aug 19-24: Grease The Musical – Hopelessly devoted fans of this timeless classic are invited to see the love story of Danny and Sandy live in Blackpool. Tickets £23.75

Aug 29: Big Girls Don’t Cry – The internationally acclaimed musical celebrating the life and music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Tickets £30.35-£39.15

Aug 30-Sep 1: The British Country Music Festival – Come to Blackpool and experience the sounds and songs of Nashville for three days only this Summer. With a Stellar line- up including Randall King, Beth Neilson Chapman and Kezia Gill to name a few, this is a true celebration of all things Country. Tickets £106.25 for earlybird weekend and £139.25 for earlybird VIP.

Grease The Musical is on at the Winter Gardens between August 19 and August 24. | submit

Blackpool Grand

Aug 1-Aug 3: The Haunting of Blaine Manor – Joe O’Byrne’s spine-tingling tale which is back by popular demand. Tickets £21.50

August 4: Lipstick on your Collar – back to back hits from the 1950s and 60s are performed by a full live band, featuring some of the country’s top musicians. Tickets £29

Aug 15-Aug 19: Bugsy Malone The Musical – Alan Parker’s world-famous Bugsy Malone explodes onto the stage to delight audiences with an immersive, showstopping experience this summer. This production is produced by Blackpool Grand Theatre, and performed by Musical Theatre Summer School 2024. Tickets £16.50

Aug 18: Rock for Heroes – classic rock music performed by a 7-piece band in a show that is a must see for any rock fan! Tickets £20

Aug 22: Pop Princesses – a children’s pop concert featuring four princesses and a soundtrack of top pop hits. Tickets £21.50

Aug 23: An evening with Jimmy Tarbuck – After more than 60 years at the very top of his profession Tarbuck relives many of the most iconic moments of a life on stage and screen. Tickets £32

Aug 23: An evening with Cheryl Ferguson – The Eastender’s star promises to share stories from her 35+ year career on stage and screen. Tickets £17.50

All taking to the Grand stage in August: the cast of The Haunting of Blaine Manor, Jimmy Tarbuck and Cheryl Ferguson. | submit

Aug 24: I Like It – The Ultimate Tribute to Gerry Marsden & the Swingin’ 60s. Tickets £29.50

Aug 24-Aug 26: Diane’s Deli – A Tale from Paradise Heights – a revenge thriller from the award-winning writer/director of The Haunting of Blaine Manor, Joe O’Byrne.Tickets £17.50

Aug 25: Elo Again – Tribute act ELO Again are back with their ‘Re-Discovery Tour’ celebrating the truly universal music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra. Tickets £32.50

Aug 26: Joe Pasquale – the comedian takes to the stage with his new show ‘The New Normal’ Tickets £27.50

Aug 29-Sept 1: Charlie and The Chocolate Factory – ENSEMBLE THEATRE follow up their success of Footloose with a Blackpool first, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Tickets £20.50.

Chorley Theatre

Aug 1-Aug 3: Cabin Fever – A one-act play about an old-school comedian named Billy, presented by CADOS. Tickets £8

Aug 29: Telling Tales [What’s Your Story Chorley] – A live literary evening bringing together a handful of new writers to share the stage with authors Katherine Stansfield and David Towsey. Tickets £5

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Aug 4: The Performance Studios present The 80s Club – a show featuring songs, dances and scenes that will take you back to the eighties. Tickets £15

Aug 24: The Straits – the UK’s number one Dire Straits tribute, made up of six musicians. Tickets £25

Aug 31: 80s! Live – the biggest 80s party show to tour the UK featuring performers, musicians and songs from across the eighties. Tickets £28.

Rockband Squeeze are holding a concert at King George’s Hall on August 3. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

Notable shows from across East Lancs

Aug 3: Squeeze with support by Seb Lowe at King George’s Hall– a special show celebrating 50 years of the rock band Squeeze. Tickets £40.50-£123