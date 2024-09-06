Blackpool Pleasure Beach has unveiled a jam-packed line up of activities this autumn for friends, families and thrillseekers alike.

As most return to school and work, Pleasure Beach is kicking off a thrill-filled autumn with the final week of the spectacular Hot Ice Show and the start of Oktoberfest, with events every Saturday in September.

But that’s not all it’s got to offer this autumn as Pleasure Beach has this week announced a diary full of events for all the family including some activities that are new this year.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE said: “Although summer is our peak season, we don’t shy away from the colder months. In fact, we have huge calendar of events and activities right up until Christmas. We want everyone to enjoy our park, whatever the season.”

Take a look below at all the Pleasure Beach activities planned this Autumn.

Pleasure Beach Resort tickets can be bought here. For the best prices always book online in advance.

A selection of the activities taking place at Pleasure Beach this Autumn. | submit

More information about what’s to come this season:

Hot Ice Eternity (until September 7)

One of the most visually spectacular shows you’ll ever see: Hot Ice Eternity is a fusion of sport and the arts featuring world-renowned and Olympic skaters who glide, spin, jump and are lifted across the ice.

Oktoberfest (Saturdays in September)

Included in their eTickets, guests can drink steins, dine on bratwursts and pretzels and enjoy a traditional show from the resort’s resident German Oompah band: The Amazing Bavarian Stompers.

The Amazing Bavarian Stompers band are the first British comedy Bavarian Oompah band to appear at a major German bier festival. They tour the UK’s bars, pubs, venues and universities playing traditional music and entertaining beer and music lovers alike.

Halloween at Pleasure Beach Resort

In addition to Journey to Hell, Pleasure Beach will undergo a scary transformation by day, with Halloween-themed entertainment and activities for the whole family throughout the month of October.

Spooky Halloween guests will be roaming around the park, including Lougarock the werewolf. Guests can visit the Halloween Hub to enter fancy dress competitions, watch scary movies on the Scream Screen, and enjoy Halloween-themed food and drink.

At the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land there will be Halloween fun and games, plus the chance to say ‘trick or treat’ to Nickelodeon characters including SpongeBob SquarePants and the PAW Patrol pups.

Twilight Thrills (September 21)

Pleasure Beach Resort is keeping rides open as the sun sets into the evening, so guests can enjoy 11 hours of adrenaline-fuelled fun with exciting live entertainment, spectacular shows and feel-good music.

Journey to Hell Freak Nights (October 11 to October 31)

Scare Zones, haunted ride areas, outrageous live entertainment and more opportunities to ride after dark. Just be careful of what might be lurking in the queue-line…

New live-action scare zone ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ will see the park’s usually beloved Alice in Wonderland ride transformed into a nightmarish world where Alice and friends have gone insane. Also new for 2024 is ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’; the lair of a macabre collector and home to the inexplicable and the bizarre. ‘The Ghost Train: Vault of Shadows’: the world’s first Ghost Train and notoriously one of the most haunted attractions in the world. Inside the ‘Twisted Tunnels’ guests will discover they are not alone as they navigate the winding, Victorian-esque passageways beneath the disembodied noises of the theme park above.