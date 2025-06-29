Watch this stunning clip from The Addams Family coming to Lancashire this summer

Ahead of the arrival of the award winning musical The Addams Family in Lancashire, a sneak peek clip has been shared with us.

Following two hugely successful UK tours, and sold-out concerts at The London Palladium last year, everyone’s favourite kooky family, The Addams Family are back on stage this summer.

The musical comedy, of course called The Addams Family, arrives in Blackpool on Tuesday, August 26 for five spectacular nights at the Winter Gardens.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (writers of the multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys), with music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lippa, the musical features all of the iconic chracters created by Charles Addams.

This new show follows Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who is now all grown up and holding a shocking secret that only Gomez knows- she’s fallen in love with a sweet, young man from a respectable family.

The show information states: “With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

“Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley, Grandma and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!”

To help whet your appetite for The Addams Family, new footage has been released of actress Lauren Jones, who plays Wednesday Addams, peforming a new arrangement of the song ‘Pulled’ which features in the show.

The song was arranged by Richard Beadle, with musical direction by Andrew Hilton and Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

You can see that full video, which also features Beth Jerem on piano, David Hornberger on cello and Rosie Wooding also on cello, above.

The Adamms Family is on at the Winter Gardens Opera House between Tuesday, August 26 and Saturday, August 30.

It stars Alexandra Burke (The X Factor, Sister Act, The Bodyguard) as Morticia, Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein, Sister Act) as Grandma, Clive Rowe (The Prince of Egypt, Sister Act, A Christmas Carol) as Uncle Fester and Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar, Thriller Live, We Will Rock You) as Gomez.

Tickets, starting from £15, are available to buy online here.