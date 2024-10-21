Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s one last dance for Tom Hardy as Marvel’s anti-hero, Venom, this week 🕸

Tom Hardy’s swansong superhero film is released in UK cinemas this week (October 25 2024)

Venom: The Last Dance follows Eddie Brock and his symbiote on the run from entities on earth and in outer space.

Here’s what you need to know about the final Venom film - and if there still might be sequels in the future.

The final film of the Venom trilogy, which despite sometimes lukewarm critical reception has still managed to be a financial success as the box office, we find Brock and his symbiote cohort, Venom (also voiced by Hardy) on the run from both local authorities and those after the symbiote in question in the latest adventure.

Which is meant to be the last; however, though that might be the case for Hardy, director Kelly Marcel thinks there are more stories to be told from the symbiote’s homeworld, after the introduction of Carnage and Toxin over the course of the previous films.

That’s in part due to the new film introducing the character of Knull , who in the comic books is an eldritch god of darkness and the creator of the symbiotes. Which begs the question: why introduce the creator of the symbiotes (and talk of Tom Holland reading a Spider-Man 4 script) during the last film of the trilogy?

As Tom Hardy alluded to recently - perhaps we should never say never?

What is Venom: The Last Dance about?

Tom Hardy returns to the superhero fold this week, in what he is claiming is the last time he's to play Venom in Venom: The Last Dance. | Sony

The official synopsis for Venom: The Last Dance reads: “After the events of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom go on the run when they are hunted by both of their worlds.”

The symbiote lore has expanded with each film, and The Last Dance could introduce new threats from the symbiote universe. Let There Be Carnage set up the potential for more symbiotes, particularly with the introduction of Shriek and Carnage.

Who stars alongside Tom Hardy in Venom: The Last Dance?

Alongside Tom Hardy once again portraying Eddie Brock/Venom, he is joined by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple and Stephen Graham once again as Patrick Mulligan… and his symbiote, Toxin.

What is the runtime for Venom: The Last Dance?

IMDB has listed that Venom: The Last Dance has a runtime of 110 minutes, or in other words 1 hour 50 minutes; so expect a trip to the cinema to last around more than two hours - including trailers.

What is the UK age rating for Venom: The Last Dance?

The British Board of Film Classification has rated Venom: The Last Dance as a 15 rated film, due to “strong violence (and) language.” In their summary for the rating, the BBFC explained: “Although the tone is often comic, action scenes are intense and occasionally bloody.”

Is this the last time Tom Hardy will play Eddie Brock/Venom?

Apparently so - Tom Hardy has stated in interviews that the third Venom film would see him bow out of the role. For now though, as there has been some speculation that perhaps we might revisit Eddie Brock in later films in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe .

Speaking at the most recent New York Comic Con ahead of the movie’s release, when asked if we will ever see Venom take on Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Hardy told the assembled audience: ““I would love to fight Spider-Man. I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today. I would never say never.”.

He went on to state: “We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that’s what we’ve done. ‘The Last Dance’ is the final piece in that trilogy and we’re really excited about that.”

Venom: The Last Dance opens in UK cinemas on October 25 2024, including Vue and Odeon. The film can be watched as part of Odeon’s MyLIMITLESS membership which allows unlimited screenings for a monthly fee. Visit Odeon’s MyLIMITLESS page now for more information.