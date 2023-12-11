The Fury family have taken to social media to share snaps of their current luxurious holiday in Saudi Arabia.

Champion boxer Tyson Fury 35, and his wife Paris, 33, are currently living it up on holiday with their seven children: Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis, four, Athena, two, and three-month-old Prince Rico Paris.

The Morecambe based family jetted off to Saudi Arabia at the end of last week alongside eight others, including Tyson's brother and his family.

In a video shared by Paris on Thursday (December 8) but captured by Tyson, the family ensemble can be seen flying in a private jet equipped with a full size bed and shower as well as ample leather seats.

The next day Paris shared a video of her family and the rest of the holiday party enjoying a day out on a large white yacht equipped with water sport activties and a large floating slide.

The caption read: "2 Fury families having the best day on a yacht 🛥 EVER! In Saudi Arabia, in pure sunshine, in the crystal clear Red sea 🌊" She followed the video with picture posts depicting her brood and that of the family accompanying them with the caption "Table for 17 please… 2 big families, a friend for everyone. Off for trip to Jeddah old town."

On Sunday, December 10 Tyson too shared snaps from their holiday, this time of them all exploring the Old Town of a city called Jeddah in tuk-tuks and then by foot.

In the caption Tyson wrote: "A tour of Old Town Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

"The stories these buildings could tell and the beauty of them…wow. Great night with the full family."

That night the Fury's then enjoyed a meal at an Italian fine dining restaurant called Madeo in Jeddah.

The Fury family enjoy a meal out in Saudi Arabia