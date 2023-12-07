Due to popular demand renowned British tenor Russell Watson is set to extend his “magnificent buildings concert series” into 2024 and he is now coming to Lancashire!

Who is Russell Watson?

The 57-year-old from Salford is an English tenor who has captivated audiences around the world and earned numerous accolades including four Classical Brit awards.

Since being described by the New York Times as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra” he subsequently released ten studio albums, each one receiving more critical acclaim than the last.

Russell has sold more than 7 million albums and performed for Her Majesty The Queen, The Pope and two US Presidents, as well as starring in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2020.

What is the show?

The world-renowned tenor will be performing a special show with classic songs old and new, together with a selection of his most loved hits from his two decade long career. He will be accompanied by his arranger and pianist Mike Moran.

After a successful run throughout 2023, the tour promises to give fans a truly special experience, as Watson continues to perform in some of the UK's most stunning and historic venues, including at Blackburn Cathedral.

What has Russell said about the tour so far?

Russell commented: "It has been an honour to perform in some of the UK's most beautiful cathedrals in 2023.These venues have a special place in the hearts of so many people, and I am honoured to be able to perform in them. I can't wait to carry on sharing my music with fans old and new in these incredible locations."

Where can you get tickets?

Tickets available at russellwatson.com or OEP Live! and you can also call 01256-416384

Where else is he performing?

March 1: Liverpool Cathedral*

March 2: St Albans Cathedral

March 8: Derby Cathedral

March 13: Edinburgh St Mary’s Cathedral

March 14: Glasgow Cathedral

March 16: Blackburn Cathedral