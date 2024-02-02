Vote for Lancashire's Rainbow Hub this February in the My Favourite Voucher Codes Charity Poll

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My Favourite Voucher Codes is a voucher code website who host a poll on their website and then donate 20% of their profits to charity each month.

The public can vote for one of four charities in the poll which runs from the first to the end of the month. The charity with the most votes win the 20% donation!

So MFVC have donated over £64,000 to a variety of worthy causes and Rainbow Hub is one of the lucky charities hoping to win this month.

Please vote for Rainbow Hub

Voting is easy, free and takes just two clicks:

· Scroll down and the poll will appear on the right-hand side (or at the bottom of the page on a mobile).

· Click the small circle next to Rainbow Hub to place your vote!

Voting opens on February 1 2024 and closes at midnight on February 29 2024. Everyone gets one vote which is free and after you cast your vote you will see the percentage of votes each charity has. You do not need to sign up or use any vouchers to vote, however every voucher used adds to the website’s profits, therefore raising money for the winning charity.

Kat Nelson, Head of Fundraising at Rainbow Hub, said: “We are delighted to be part of the My Favourite Voucher Codes poll and really appreciate the time people are taking to vote and support our work. Any funds we may be fortunate enough to receive through this poll will help us to continue to improve the lives of children and young people with disabilities through specialist services, helping them to live more active and independent lives.”