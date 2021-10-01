This is the weather forecast for Saturday's Torchlight Parade in honour of the city's Covid pandemic heroes

According to the Met Office there's a good change of rain throughout the day - so if you're planning to attend, grab your umbrella!

There will be a cloudy start tomorrow, the rain in the north continuing through the morning, before affecting the whole region and clearing through the evening into Sunday. Potential coastal gales early, remaining blustery.

Sunrise tomorrow is at 7.14am with sunset at 6.46pm and the temperature will be around 12 degrees.

​Some of the sights and sounds that will be part of the parade​

Here's our lowdown on the Torchlight Parade ...

What exactly is happening on Saturday night?

Preston City Council’s finale of Lancashire Encounter will see the mayor put on a Thank You torchlight parade, ending with a fireworks display.

​The route the parade will take through Preston​

What time does it start and what is the route for the procession?

The procession will start at Moor Park at 7.15pm before moving onto Deepdale Road and taking in Church Street, Lancaster Road, Lord Street and Tithebarn Street, concluding at Preston Bus Station.

What is the thinking behind the event?

Mayor of Preston, councillor Javed Iqbal sees the event as the perfect way to pay tribute to keyworkers and celebrate the sacrifices of everyone who supported Preston during the pandemic. It ends a festival which has seen three weekends of art, music and family entertainment in the city centre.

There will be a mix of vehicles and walking participants with local people supported by acts from further afield. Things to watch out for are Jabberwocky, an animated and illuminated mobile mechanical puppet, the street dance of Preston City Mela and Dragon Heart Beats - a theatrical show that includes a dragon breathing fire and roaring. There is also Projector Bikes, the Preston Caribbean Carnival, Cacophony Arkestra with their calypso tunes, DOC - Safety Catch Theatre and Out of the Deep Blue - Autin Dance Theatre.

How do I watch the fireworks display?

Organisers say the fireworks are being set off from multiple locations and will be visible from anywhere in the city centre. They are expected to start around 9pm.

What’s been said?

Mayor of Preston, councillor Javed Iqbal: "I cannot wait for the parade and fireworks, it will be a spectacular event for the city and a fitting tribute to thank the key workers who have given so much in the collective struggle against Covid-19.

"It is also a way to thank our residents, businesses and community groups who have pulled together throughout this difficult period by looking out for one another and making Preston proud.

"As we close the curtain on what promises to be a wonderful Lancashire Encounter festival, I am looking forward to welcoming people the city centre to enjoy a stunning fireworks display and everything else on offer in Preston."