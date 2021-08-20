Preston parade to honour city's Covid heroes

Preston is to stage a torchlight parade to thank the heroes of the city’s Covid pandemic.

Mayor of Preston, Coun Javed Iqbal, is appealing for essential businesses, organisations and groups which have worked throughout the pandemic to support the people and communities in Preston to participate.

The event, designed as a tribute to keyworkers, will form part of the finale of Lancashire Encounter and take place early evening October 2 in Preston city centre.

Display of rainbows to praise the city's carers at St Gregory's Catholic Primary School in Preston

Expected to have a mixture of vehicles and walking participants, with a mix of Prestonians alongside acts from further afield the procession will have the theme of light.

The event is designed to provide the opportunity for a city celebration and appreciation for all who have sacrificed and worked hard to support Preston through the pandemic.

Mayor of Preston, Coun Iqbal said: “It is with great pleasure I announce this parade as a way for the city to thank the many residents, businesses, organisations and groups who have worked so hard to support Preston through the pandemic.

“I was honoured to receive so many nominations for the Coronavirus Community Hero Awards and this event is an opportunity for the city to safely come together to honour and celebrate the many who sacrificed so much during this time.

“I strongly encourage any essential business, organisation, or group to participate – we want to include not only the NHS and emergency services, but also the essential retail workers, refuse collectors, postal workers, and transport sector, to name a few.