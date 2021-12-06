St Catherine's Hospice Santa Dash: Watch as sea of Santas take over Preston Docks

The Santa Dash at Preston Docks in aid of St Catherine's Hospice returned in style on Sunday.

By Iain Lynn
Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:28 pm

The three-mile fun run saw a sea of Santas raising money for a very good cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Take part? See if you can spot yourself in our video from photographer Julian Brown

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

And they're off!
St CatherineLancashire Post