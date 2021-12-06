St Catherine's Hospice Santa Dash: Watch as sea of Santas take over Preston Docks
The Santa Dash at Preston Docks in aid of St Catherine's Hospice returned in style on Sunday.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:28 pm
The three-mile fun run saw a sea of Santas raising money for a very good cause.
Take part? See if you can spot yourself in our video from photographer Julian Brown
