News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Spiderman is coming to free event near Preston this weekend for Lolipop Penwortham's first birthday

Spiderman is coming to a free event in Penwortham this weekend.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read

Sweet store Lolipops Lancashire is celebrating the first birthday of its Penwortham store with a free party open to everyone.

Taking place at its store at 208 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, PR1 0LY, the event will see performances from princesses, dancers, and even a super hero!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the Facebook event, Lolipops Penwortham says: “It's our 1st birthday at Penwortham, and what a year it's been!

Spiderman is coming to Penwortham for Lolipop Penwortham's first birthday. Image: Hakan Nural on UnsplashSpiderman is coming to Penwortham for Lolipop Penwortham's first birthday. Image: Hakan Nural on Unsplash
Spiderman is coming to Penwortham for Lolipop Penwortham's first birthday. Image: Hakan Nural on Unsplash
Most Popular

    “We have lots going on, and we would love for you all to come and have lots of fun

    “This is all FREE of charge, no tickets needed. We just ask for you to support our business like you always do, this enables us to throw free events for you all to enjoy”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Read More
    Walk to School: 12 pictures from Lancashire Walks to School Day for the King's c...

    What is the event schedule?

    10:45-12:15 Meet the real life Cinderella & Belle, have photos, sing alongs, story telling and have a dance with them.

    12:15-12:30 Sponsors DLN Dance perform.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    12:30-13:00 Acrobatic Spiderman performs.

    Related topics:LancashirePrestonFacebook