Spiderman is coming to free event near Preston this weekend for Lolipop Penwortham's first birthday
Sweet store Lolipops Lancashire is celebrating the first birthday of its Penwortham store with a free party open to everyone.
Taking place at its store at 208 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, PR1 0LY, the event will see performances from princesses, dancers, and even a super hero!
On the Facebook event, Lolipops Penwortham says: “It's our 1st birthday at Penwortham, and what a year it's been!
“We have lots going on, and we would love for you all to come and have lots of fun
“This is all FREE of charge, no tickets needed. We just ask for you to support our business like you always do, this enables us to throw free events for you all to enjoy”
What is the event schedule?
10:45-12:15 Meet the real life Cinderella & Belle, have photos, sing alongs, story telling and have a dance with them.
12:15-12:30 Sponsors DLN Dance perform.
12:30-13:00 Acrobatic Spiderman performs.