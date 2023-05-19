A special Walk to School Day in honour of King Charles III’s coronation was held across Lancashire today (Friday May 19.)

Hundreds of schoolchildren from across the county ditched their family car for the day, as they took part in Lancashire Walks to School Day, an event promoting the benefits of walking, whilst also celebrating the coronation of Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Our photographer headed down to see the action at Little Hoole Primary School near Preston, where County Councillor Jayne Rear, the cabinet member for education and skills, also took part in the walk.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, told the Post: "We think it’s really important that children walk to school, for the health benefits, for the enviornment, and one of our special reasons for doing this today is for King Charles who has very many enviornemtal interests – so well done to everybody at Little Hoole School today who have all taken part in the walk!”

Have a look at the scenes from the day below:

1 . Walk to School Pupils at Little Hoole Primary take part in Walk to School day for the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

