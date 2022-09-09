Following the formal proclamation of the new King at 11am on Saturday at St James’s Palace in London, the announcement will be repeated across the nation on Sunday (August 11).

When and where will the proclamation take place in Preston?

It will take place at Preston Flag Market from 12.30pm.

What will happen?

- Welcome from Coun Neil Darby, Mayor of Preston

- Introduction from Lord Shuttleworth, Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire KG KCVO

- Introduction and Proclamation read by the High Sheriff of Lancashire, Martin Ainscough DL

- Three cheers for His Majesty The King

- One verse of the National Anthem

Will roads in the area be closed?

Due to expected large crowds on the day, a number of roads within the area surrounding the Harris will be closed.

Cheapside will be available for viewing with the rest being available for emergency services.

These restrictions will only be in place for the duration of the event.

What roads will be closed?

- Lancaster Road from its junction with Old Vicarage to its junction with Church Street

- Cheapside

- Friargate from its junction with Cheapside to its junction with Ring Way

- Market Place

- Market Street

- Orchard Street

- Lowthian Street

- Earl Street

- Birley Street

- Jacson Street

- Harris Street

- Wards End

Will diversion routes be in place?

The diversion routes for the above-mentioned closures are via:

- Glover's Court, Syke Street, Avenham Lane, Queen Street, London Road, Stanley Street, Ring Way, North Road, Tithebarn Street and Old Vicarage

- Glover's Court, Syke Street, Avenham Lane, Queen Street, London Road, Stanley Street and Ring Way (to its junction with Friargate)

Will the Union Flag be at half-mast?

On Saturday, September 10, the Union Flag will be flown at full mast from 11am in preparation to acknowledge His Majesty The King at the Proclamation for Lancashire ceremony on the following day.