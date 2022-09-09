As the nation enters a period of mourning, people across the county are invited to leave their own personal tributes to Her Majesty, either online or in traditional books of condolence, or by way of floral tribute.

The royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.

Online

Lancashire County Council have an online book of condolence were you can share your tribute to the Queen.

You can also pay your respects in person in the following ways:

Preston

- Lancashire County Council has provided a traditional book of condolence which is available to sign at the Chapel in Christchurch Precinct, County Hall, Bow Lane.

- Another book of condolence provided by Preston City Council can be signed in the reception area of the Town Hall and will be available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and during the proclamation event on Sunday, September 11, between the hours of 12pm and 2pm. The book of condolence will be formally retained and archived in the city.

- You can also lay a floral tribute for Her Majesty at County Hall, Bow Lane or at the Obelisk at Preston Market Place. The obelisk was unveiled by Her Majesty The Queen on the 10 May 1979.

- Preston Minster is also open for private prayer today (Friday, September 9) and visitors can also sign a book of condolence.

- Preston City Council also has an online book of condolence here.

Leyland and South Ribble

- A book of condolences is available at the Civic Centre in Leyland. The book sits at the main entrance of the building.

- An e-book of condolences is also available here.

- The council invites residents who wish to lay floral tributes to do so at the Civic Centre in Leyland under the flag poles at the front of the building.

Chorley

- A book of condolences is open in the Town Hall and at the Civic Offices in Union Street. The Town Hall (Council Chamber) will be open Monday to Friday between 8.45am and 7pm, Saturday 10am to 3pm and Sunday 10am to 4.30pm. The Civic Offices in Union Street will be open Monday to Friday from 8.45am to 5pm.

- You can also leave a message of condolence on the Chorley Council website here. They will collate all the comments and send them on to the Royal Household at Buckingham Palace.

- The council also invites residents who wish to lay floral tributes to do so on St Thomas's Square next to the Town Hall.

Lancaster and Morecambe

- Books of condolence will be placed at both Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls, which will be open from 9am to 5pm today (Friday, September 9) and subsequent weekdays, and 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

- Alternatively, you can sign the online Lancashire-wide book of condolence on Lancashire County Council's website.

- Flowers can be laid in Dalton Square in Lancaster and the sunken gardens at Morecambe Town Hall.

Blackpool

- Condolence books are available to sign in Blackpool Town Hall between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, and at the Winter Gardens between 11am and 2.30pm every day.

- Flowers can be left in St John’s Square, where the expected large volume of tributes can be accommodated.

- Details around minutes’ silences and the proclamation of the new monarch will be announced in due course.

- An online book of condolence is also available to be signed at www.royal.uk and on the Lancashire County Council website here.

Burnley

- Books of condolence have been opened at Burnley Town Hall and similar arrangements are in place at Towneley Hall.

- You can pay your respects on the county-wide online book of condolence here.

- Members of the public are invited to lay floral tributes at the memorial in the Peace Gardens (next to the Central Library).

Blackburn and Darwen

- A national book of condolence will be available to members of the public to sign at both Blackburn and Darwen Town Halls.

- Blackburn Cathedral has also opened its own book of condolence. This is available for anyone to sign during normal cathedral opening hours – 9.15am to 5.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

9.15am to 5.00pm Sunday