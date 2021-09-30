The event, designed as a tribute to keyworkers, will form part of the finale of Lancashire Encounter and take place on the evening of Saturday, October 2 in Preston city centre.

Here we’ve got a rundown of all you need to know ahead of a big night.

What exactly is happening on Saturday night?

Some of the sights and sounds that will be part of the parade

Preston City Council’s finale of Lancashire Encounter will see the mayor put on a Thank You torchlight parade, ending with a fireworks display.

What is the thinking behind the event?

Mayor of Preston, councillor Javed Iqbal sees the event as the perfect way to pay tribute to keyworkers and celebrate the sacrifices of everyone who supported Preston during the pandemic. It ends a festival which has seen three weekends of art, music and family entertainment in the city centre.

The route the parade will take through Preston

There will be a mix of vehicles and walking participants with local people supported by acts from further afield. Things to watch out for are Jabberwocky, an animated and illuminated mobile mechanical puppet, the street dance of Preston City Mela and Dragon Heart Beats - a theatrical show that includes a dragon breathing fire and roaring. There is also Projector Bikes, the Preston Caribbean Carnival, Cacophony Arkestra with their calypso tunes, DOC - Safety Catch Theatre and Out of the Deep Blue - Autin Dance Theatre.

What is the route for the procession?

The procession will start at Moor Park at 7.15pm before moving onto Deepdale Road and taking in Church Street, Lancaster Road, Lord Street and Tithebarn Street, concluding at Preston Bus Station.

How do I watch the fireworks display?

Organisers say the fireworks are being set off from multiple locations and will be visible from anywhere in the city centre. They are expected to start around 9pm.

How is the weather looking?

Unfortunately it looks like being a wet one, with rain forecast throughout the day and into the evening. Brollies at the ready!

What’s been said

Mayor of Preston, councillor Javed Iqbal: "I cannot wait for the parade and fireworks, it will be a spectacular event for the city and a fitting tribute to thank the key workers who have given so much in the collective struggle against Covid-19.

"It is also a way to thank our residents, businesses and community groups who have pulled together throughout this difficult period by looking out for one another and making Preston proud.

"As we close the curtain on what promises to be a wonderful Lancashire Encounter festival, I am looking forward to welcoming people the city centre to enjoy a stunning fireworks display and everything else on offer in Preston."