What the lecture is about

The University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) Dr Clare Lawrence is presenting Beyond Bread and Beer – The Wonders of Yeast on tommorrow (February, 16) at the Preston Campus.

The talk will discuss what is yeast and why is it is considered one of the most important organisms in science.

Beyond Bread and Beer – The Wonders of Yeast will take place on February 16. Image: Yeast under a microscope.

What does the presenter say

Clare, the Deputy Head of the School in Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences (Business Development and Partnerships), said: “We all know yeast play an essential part in making bread and brewing beer but Saccharomyces cerevisiae also play a huge part in studying and treating human disease.

“I will talk about what yeast is, their similarities to humans, the advantages they offer to researchers when investigating disease and, finally, how they have contributed to a variety of Nobel prize winning discoveries.

“This includes a key role in understanding some of the fundamental changes that take place in cancer cells. I will also discuss how yeast are being used as mini-factories to produce a range of drugs that can be used to treat diseases, such as diabetes.”

How to attend

The free lecture will take place between 6.00pm to 7.00pm in Greenbank Lecture Theatre but it is also available to join online.