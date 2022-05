The MET (Mobile Event Tent) located on Earl Street in the city’s Harris Quarter is intended as a venue to help revitalise the city and attract new audiences to its centre.

Launch month events range from dance, skateboarding and street art with a whole range of theatre, art, music and movement events to come. For a flavour of the kind of events that will be on offer, click HERE

Our photographer Neil Cross went for a look around ahead of the opening this weekend.

Architect Charlie MacKeith

The City Council has predicted the venue on the former Market Hall site will be "kick-starting entertainment, arts, and culture in the city for Spring and beyond".

Professor Charles Quick of In Certain Places, UCLan, gets stuck in

The main stage of Preston's newest event space