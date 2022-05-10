The MET (Mobile Event Tent) located on Earl Street in the city’s Harris Quarter is intended as a venue to help revitalise the city and attract new audiences to its centre.

The City Council has predicted the venue on the former Market Hall site will be “kick-starting entertainment, arts, and culture in the city for Spring and beyond”.

A visual of how The MET will look (Image copyright Charlie MacKeith RDA)

It is promised that the flexible, studio sized pop-up venue will house events and activities not currently catered for by existing provision.

In addition to launch month events ranging from dance, skateboarding and street art the following diary dates provide opportunities to access a whole range of theatre, art, music and movement events and provide a taste of what’s going to be on offer.

Saturday 21 May 7pm -10 pm: North East based Vision 25-C invites you to Make Noise! in The MET which will be transformed into an interactive, immersive art installation. Admission free. Thursday 26 May 7.30pm - 9pm Graham Massey's Toolshed: Film documents band coming out of lockdown, a collaboration with Shunya and reflections on the North West music scene. Graham was a founding member of telectronic group 808 State and his collaboration, remixing, and production list includes David Bowie, Quincy Jones, Bjork, Goldfrapp, SMD and Primal Scream. Admission free.

Wednesday June 1 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm interactive 20 minute storytelling show – Mango Kahani by Hina Qureshi: tells the tale of a vibrant city through the celebration of mangoes. Admission free. Book on Eventbrite.

Thursday June 2 2pm - 4pm From Chinese Tea to British Tea: Chinaware to Jasperware: A cultural journey from Elizabethan England and Ming China to today considers how the historic trade in tea and ceramics from China shaped lives and the relationship between Britain and China.It will also be accompanied by a Chinese tea tasting and a mini exhibition. Admission free.

June 9, 16 and 17: 2pm – 4pm African Drumming and Dance Workshops led by Phil Kalia. Admission free.

Friday 10 June 7.30pm - 10.00pm – She Shanties with Support from Mento B: All female shanty group. Admission £13.52. Tickets from Eventbrite.