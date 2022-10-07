Here's everything you need to know about the event:

When is the Preston Christmas lights switch on?

The lights will be switched on on Saturday, November 19.

Preston's Christmas lights are set to be lit on Saturday, November 19

What time is the event?

It starts at 5.30pm and runs until 7.45pm.

Who has organised the event?

The show, which takes place on the city’s Flag Market, has been organised by Preston BID in partnership with Smooth Radio North West, and funded by city centre businesses.

The free event, which officially launches the Christmas trading period in Preston, is sponsored by Pintxos, Guild Hall Sales and Lettings, NWL Chamber of Commerce and TalkTalk.

Who will be performing at the switch on?

The Switch On, which regularly attracts thousands of people, will once again feature live performances from special guests, before the switch is flicked!

Preston’s Commonwealth Gold Medallist Sarah Davies will join Britain’s Got Talent’s Soldiers of Swing, The Street Monkeys, Retro City Orchestra, Russ Brown’s UV Puppets and Santa, live on stage.

‘Buddy the Elf’ will also make an appearance!

Cult TV figure Sean Williamson (Barry), will lead the audience and willing stage-participants in a huge festive, pre-Word Cup sing-along with his ‘Barrioke’ show, which has taken festivals and events by storm this year.

Sean will be joined by multi-platinum selling, soul artist, Kenny Thomas.

Singer Junior Andre, who is signed to Columbia records alongside Calvin Harris, and George Ezra, is also confirmed to perform, hot on the release of his anticipated October single, ‘Messy’.

Andre’s debut single ‘Slide’, released in June, reached number one in the iTunes chart in its release week, outselling Lady Gaga, Eminem and Harry Styles.

The pop star and actor has already amassed over 315million views on his popular TikTok channel.

Co-sponsors, TalkTalk, have committed to making event attendees a key part of the switch on element of the show; more details will be announced soon.

Switch On performers will be accompanied by a British Sign Language interpreter, kindly organised by Preston based Disability Equality North West.

What's been said about the event?

A BID spokesperson said: “We are blown away by the number of people who wrap up, and turn up each year, to help us launch the city’s Christmas period.

“We promise another exciting night this year with something for all the family - we hope that people will, once again, join us to enjoy this free to attend event.

“This Switch On simply could not take place without the support and generosity of city centre businesses, sponsors, and partners.

“We want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to them, and would encourage Prestonians to spend locally, and support their city centre, throughout the Christmas period”.

Jamie Griffiths, Content Director at Smooth Radio North West, said: “This event is one of the highlights in our calendar – it’s a delight every year.

“Hosting this event marks the start of the festive period for us, and the crowd in Preston’s Flag Market never fail to make this a great celebration.”

Where can I park?

There will be free parking for the Switch On, on Lancashire County Council’s Arthur Street Car Park, from 2.00pm.

The BID has also confirmed that there will be more free parking on offer across the Christmas period – more details will be announced shortly.

