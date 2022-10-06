The Lytham-based funnyman stars in singer-songwriter David Ford’s video for new single When We Were Young.The track from David’s upcoming album Love & Death is a classic heartbreaker and Roy, now 82 and best known as the original presenter of ITV’s ‘Catchphrase’, puts in a moving performance, dressed in pyjamas, in the black and white video, which was directed by Ford himself.“I really enjoyed doing it,” said Roy. “I think David wanted Ian McKellen but he was otherwise engaged, so I was the choice and it was great.

"We travelled to Nelson to film it as there was a kitchen there which had the particular look that was required for the video and we filmed for a couple of hours.

"It was a fun new experience – the timing required for the lip-synching is certainly different to that for comedy.

“Thank you so much David for his direction and putting the video together. It was great to work with him and hear him sing for the first time. I’ve listened to the whole album and now I am a huge fan.”

David, 44, who first achieved prominence with indie rock group Easyworld, said: “I had this idea for the video, An actor performs the song. Someone older than me, a face with some years on it.

"The image of somebody reaching back into the past and remembering youth seemed even more impactful if the past in question was altogether more distant.

Comedian Roy Walker watches the David Ford music video in which he stars lip syncing. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"Then I thought about casting. Sir Ian McKellen was an early favourite. Clint Eastwood was mentioned. Well, you have to aim high.

"Then the idea occurred to me, wouldn’t it be poignant if these verses of solemn reflection were delivered by somebody with a reputation for unerring cheerfulness. Someone like… Roy Walker.“Having had this thought, I soon came to realise that the phrase ‘someone like Roy Walker’ is a redundant one. There is nobody like Roy Walker. I could think of no other who occupies that particular territory within the affections of Britain.

"So it became apparent that if this video was to happen, and happen in a manner befitting what was by now a fairly narrow directorial vision, we would have to track down Roy and convince him what he really wanted to do on a Wednesday morning was to drive to somewhere near Burnley to sit in the kitchen of a stranger and pretend to sing the song of another stranger on camera, wearing pyjamas (the costume choice was also an essential part of the vision).

"Spies were deployed to Lancashire with the task of locating Mr Walker and after some audacious sleuthing, we made contact and found him to be tentatively receptive.“Some days later I spent a morning filming Roy Walker who I found to the most professional, friendly, enthusiastic and, of course, hilarious person.

Roy Walker in the video for When We Were Young

"Furthermore, his performance carried perfectly that unique pathos I had hoped to see and feel.

"Because Roy Walker is not just a national treasure, he is an artist and I feel most fortunate to have been able to collaborate with him on this strange but beautiful project.”

