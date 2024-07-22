Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preparations for this year’s Clitheroe Food Festival are well under way – and you can help deliver up a treat.

What is it?

The food festival will be the sweet “dessert” to finish off a five-course “meal” of delicious food-based events celebrating the best of local produce from the Ribble Valley and beyond.

The week-long Ribble Valley “Taste Fest” will run from August 5-9, leading to Clitheroe Food Festival on Saturday, August 10.

It all adds up to a week-long celebration of food and drink that will create a “food mecca” packed with flavours that will appeal to visitors of all ages.

Both festivals are organised by Ribble Valley Borough Council to showcase the best of the best of the area’s food and drink and draw in visitors to discover what the Ribble Valley has to offer.

And while the emphasis will be on local produce, other parts of the county and the north will also feature.

The Taste Festival will include tasting experiences, themed walks, food demonstrations, brewery tours and visit to farms and food venues.

Where will it take place?

The big event will be held at venues across Clitheroe town centre on Saturday, August 10 – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Where can I park?

A park and ride scheme for visitors will be in operation between Hanson’s Cement, West Bradford Road, and Edisford Road public car park, and the town centre.

Can I still book a stall?

The food festival is so popular that demand from traders for a stall has been greater than in previous years and has outstripped the space available, and places are fully booked.

How can I volunteer?

Organisers are on the look-out for “festival friends”, volunteers who are willing to be one of the most important ingredients in making the day live up to its billing as one of the best food festivals in the UK.

You’ll be on hand to meet and greet the thousands of visitors, and help out where needed to make sure the day is a delight.

Coun David Birtwhistle, chair of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, said: “Clitheroe Food Festival is always a recipe for a marvellous day and it’s success is down in part to our team of volunteers who are willing to dig in and help out where needed.

“Their main role is to make visitors welcome and help them enjoy the festival which is a brilliant showcase for our town and brings people back to Clitheroe time and time again after the big day.

“Volunteering is fun, provides valuable experience, and you can often get special offers, discounts and even freebies from our wonderful traders and exhibitors.”