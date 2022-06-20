It has been created as a joint venture between the council, who own the facility, and operators of the site, Parkwood Leisure.
The council and Parkwood Leisure has delivered a £450k investment with the new facilities.
Pictured: Sir Lindsay Hoyle lines up a shot.
Coun Bradley has said that the adventure golf and driving range are "another addition to the borough’s strong offer, making Chorley a real visitor destination".
Pictured: Sir Lindsay Hoyle is proud of his golf skills!
Glen Hall, Managing Director of Parkwood Leisure said he was thrilled to see the completion of the 12-hole adventure golf course at Duxbury Golf Course.
The new 12-hole adventure golf course is modelled on Chorley’s links to Myles Standish’s voyage across the Atlantic Ocean on the Mayflower Ship.
Photo: Neil Cross