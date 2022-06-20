Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle opened the new adventure golf course and driving range at Duxbury Park

A new adventure golf course and driving range at Duxbury Park has been opened by Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council.

By Jane Clare
Monday, 20th June 2022, 12:35 pm

It has been created as a joint venture between the council, who own the facility, and operators of the site, Parkwood Leisure.

Duxbury Park Adventure Golf: New fun centre is modelled on Chorley's links to Myles Standish and the Mayflower voyage

The council and Parkwood Leisure has delivered a £450k investment with the new facilities. Pictured: Sir Lindsay Hoyle lines up a shot.

Photo: Neil Cross

Coun Bradley has said that the adventure golf and driving range are "another addition to the borough’s strong offer, making Chorley a real visitor destination". Pictured: Sir Lindsay Hoyle is proud of his golf skills!

Photo: Neil Cross

Glen Hall, Managing Director of Parkwood Leisure said he was thrilled to see the completion of the 12-hole adventure golf course at Duxbury Golf Course.

Photo: Neil Cross

The new 12-hole adventure golf course is modelled on Chorley’s links to Myles Standish’s voyage across the Atlantic Ocean on the Mayflower Ship.

Photo: Neil Cross

