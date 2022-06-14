The adventure golf course and driving range at Duxbury Park have been created as a joint venture between Chorley Council, who own the facility, and operators of the site, Parkwood Leisure.

It will be opened by Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, on Friday.

And as a boost, on that day only, people will be able to try out the new facilities for free from 1pm to 5pm.

The new Duxbury Park Adventure Golf venue is to open on Friday June 17

Coun Alistair Bradley said: “We’re delighted to have worked with Parkwood Leisure to provide a £450k investment (300k of which will be paid back by Parkwood Leisure over the remaining term of their lease) to create quality entertainment and leisure facilities at Duxbury Park.

“These new facilities, which appeal to all the family and golfers, give people yet another reason to visit Chorley.

“It’s another addition to the borough’s strong offer, making Chorley a real visitor destination.

The new driving range at Duxbury Park

“Gone are the days where people needed to visit neighbouring boroughs to access this type of quality entertainment.”

The new 12-hole adventure golf course is modelled on Chorley’s links to Myles Standish’s voyage across the Atlantic Ocean on the Mayflower Ship.

Following that nautical theme, the golf adventures will include navigating moats, rope bridges, sand pits and more.

Glen Hall, Managing Director of Parkwood Leisure added: “I am thrilled to see the completion of the 12-hole adventure golf course at Duxbury Golf Course.

The new Duxbury Park Adventure Golf venue

“The project fits in line with our demographic of customers, that golf is a game for everyone and can be enjoyed by all ages and abilities.

“The completion of the mini golf course alongside the addition of the new driving range and constant improvements to the course itself show our commitment to the local community and our customers.”

The official opening takes place at noon on Friday June 17.

In future the adventure golf course will be open from 10am to 3pm every day, at £4 per person.

The view from inside the new golf driving range at Duxbury Park

For more information about the adventure golf course, visit: https://www.glendalegolf.co.uk/duxbury-park-golf-course/duxbury-park-adventure-golf/