Masterchef winner headlines Lancashire food and country festival as it returns after Covid-enforced absence

The Lancashire Game and Country Festival returns to Scorton, near Garstang on the weekend of September 11 and 12, and there will be more to savour than ever,

Masterchef 2019 winner, Irini Tzortzoglou, will be putting her unique Grecian twist on game cookery in the festival’s food theatre on the Saturday.

While compere and TV chef Gary McClure – the ‘Cooking Cowboy’ – will be using local produce in his interactive demonstrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masterchef winner Irini Tzortzoglou will be at the Lancashire Game and Country Festival in Scorton, near Garstang, on September 11 and 12

The line-up also includes Silver Sheldon from Hadrian’s Game Larder and the butchery team from Honeywell’s Farm Shop.

Other popular features are horse classes, dog agility and scurry competitions and demonstrations of crafts and sports such as wood turning, fly fishing, clay shooting and hunting with birds of prey. The Main Arena highlight will be dynamic choreographed performances by Jonathan Marshall, who is regarded as the world’s leading horseback falconer.

“During lockdown, food and cooking became a passion for many, which is why we thought people would appreciate a foodie focus for our return. We are delighted to be back and can’t wait to welcome visitors to our festival, which is still Lancashire’s only dedicated game fair.”