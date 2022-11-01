When will Leyland Festival 2023 take place?

The date has been set for Saturday June 17, 2023.

What is the theme?

Images from last year's Leyland Festival.

The theme for 2023 is ‘Music through the decades’. Leyland Festival Committee say they have specifically chosen the theme to allow for a wide range of floats, fancy dress costumes, and walking groups, “but as always it needs people to get organised and get involved, its all about community involvement to make it so amazing”.

How much will it be to attend Leyland Festival 2023?

Entrance to Worden Park will once again be free thanks to the support of South Ribble Borough Council.

What will be different in 2023 compared to the 2022 festival?

In June this year, thousands of people lined the streets of Leyland’s town centre to watch the parade as a part of the Queens Jubilee celebrations, and an estimated 25,000 people then flocked to Worden Park to enjoy the fun.

Organisers say next year’s plans are bigger and bolder with the aim of making it the biggest free to attend event in the North West, predicting an audience of up to 40,000.

Leyland Festival Committee explained: “Listening to feedback next years parade is planned to be more entertaining and hopefully bringing back elements that people have fond memories of including more floats, live marching bands, dance troupes and more.”

What else have organisers said about Leyland Festival 2023?

Leyland Festival Committee said: “Leyland Festival is now all about a quality, affordable day out that brings the community together with fun, music and entertainment for all ages and creating lasting happy memories. From its beginnings in 1889 it has constantly evolved over the 134 years. It is created and run by volunteer members of the community for the community to celebrate all things about Leyland involving schools, businesses, community groups and residents.

“On Worden Park there will be a wider range of entertainment, live music, Paws in the Park dog show, Worden Motor Village with a huge array of vehicles across the ages, food, drink, craft stalls with lots more ideas in the planning stage.

“With a huge audience of up to 40,000 people it’s a great opportunity for local businesses to get involved and trade but also, we will be looking for Sponsorship of all elements of the festival to help grow it even further.”

How can I get involved or find out more?

Full details on how to apply and get involved will be published very soon however all initial enquiries can be sent to [email protected] to register your interest.