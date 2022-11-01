Taking to Facebook at 10:44 pm, a South Ribble Police spokersperson wrote: “Please can residents in the area of Quins Croft and Parish Gardens in Leyland assist us with an investigation?

“At approximately 19:00hrs on Monday 31st October 2022 there was damage and vandalism caused to street furniture and a number of vehicles with spray paint.

“Please help us to identify the suspects by checking your CCTV and video doorbells.

“Any help is greatly appreciated and our local Neighbourhood Officers and PCSO's will be conducting house to house enquiries tomorrow in relation to the incidents.

“Please call 101 and quote log 1250 of the 31st of October 2022.

“Thanks in advance,

“South Ribble Neighbourhood Policing Team.”