The fun at Leyland Festival on Worden Park had a distinctive jubilee theme this year!

Leyland Festival 2022: Here's 25 pictures of the fun and the laughter at Worden Park after the Festival Parade kicked off the celebrations

Hundreds of people flocked to Worden Park to celebrate Leyland Festival after the Festival Parade around the town kicked off the event.

By Jane Clare
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 10:25 am
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 10:47 am

Organisers of Leyland Festival were thrilled with the turnout and the excitement around the day.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “That’s a wrap for another year, and what an amazing day it’s been!”They also announced that the float from Leyland Pirates won the prize for the best parade entry, a £1k pizza party from

@pig_pizza.

Follow the link below to view our many pictures of the first Leyland Festival Parade in two years.

Leyland Festival 2022: Here's 46 pictures of the Festival Parade which returned to the streets of the town and launched the day of celebrations

1. Leyland Festival 2022

Here's looking at you ...

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Leyland Festival 2022

Tumbling tots.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. Leyland Festival 2022

Crowds stream into the park

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. Leyland Festival 2022

A jubilee theme

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
OrganisersTwitter
Next Page
Page 1 of 6