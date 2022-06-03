Organisers of Leyland Festival were thrilled with the turnout and the excitement around the day.
A spokesman said on Twitter: “That’s a wrap for another year, and what an amazing day it’s been!”They also announced that the float from Leyland Pirates won the prize for the best parade entry, a £1k pizza party from
@pig_pizza.
Follow the link below to view our many pictures of the first Leyland Festival Parade in two years.
Leyland Festival 2022: Here's 46 pictures of the Festival Parade which returned to the streets of the town and launched the day of celebrations
Page 1 of 6