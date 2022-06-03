Organisers of Leyland Festival were thrilled with the turnout and the excitement around the day.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "That's a wrap for another year, and what an amazing day it's been!" They also announced that the float from Leyland Pirates won the prize for the best parade entry, a £1k pizza party from

@pig_pizza.

Follow the link below to view our many pictures of the first Leyland Festival Parade in two years.

