It was a fun, colourful day, at Leyland Festival 2022

Leyland Festival 2022: Here's 46 pictures of the Festival Parade which returned to the streets of the town and launched the day of celebrations

Leyland Festival has returned after a two-year break … and the people of the town couldn’t be more excited!

By Jane Clare
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 3:30 pm

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch as floats, dancers, fund-raisers and musicians kick-started a fantastic day of celebration.

Our photographer Neil Cross mingled with the crowds, to bring you these pictures, as the event began with a Festival Parade on Hough Lane.

The day was set to continue with live music across three stages, including from Brit-nominated Kenny Thomas.

There was also an artisan market, trade stalls and a Paws in the Park event, run in partnership with Preston Agility Dogs.

When the plans for the festival were announced earlier this year, the organisers wanted it to be the best yet.

As the crowds gathered for the parade – which took in Hough Lane, Towngate, St Andrew's Way, Church Road, Worden Lane and Worden Park – it certainly looked like that plan was coming to fruition.

1. Leyland Festival 2022

A wave to the crowd

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Leyland Festival 2022

A float rolls by

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Leyland Festival 2022

Crowds gather to watch

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Leyland Festival 2022

The procession in Leyland

Photo: Neil Cross

