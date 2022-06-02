Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch as floats, dancers, fund-raisers and musicians kick-started a fantastic day of celebration.

Our photographer Neil Cross mingled with the crowds, to bring you these pictures, as the event began with a Festival Parade on Hough Lane.

The day was set to continue with live music across three stages, including from Brit-nominated Kenny Thomas.

There was also an artisan market, trade stalls and a Paws in the Park event, run in partnership with Preston Agility Dogs.

When the plans for the festival were announced earlier this year, the organisers wanted it to be the best yet.

As the crowds gathered for the parade – which took in Hough Lane, Towngate, St Andrew's Way, Church Road, Worden Lane and Worden Park – it certainly looked like that plan was coming to fruition.

1. Leyland Festival 2022 A wave to the crowd

2. Leyland Festival 2022 A float rolls by

3. Leyland Festival 2022 Crowds gather to watch

4. Leyland Festival 2022 The procession in Leyland