A huge second-hand and antique book fair is coming to Preston soon.

The Provincial Booksellers Fairs Association (PBFA) is bringing its fair to Brockholes, Preston next weekend.

The event promises to offer thousands of second-hand, antiquarian and rare books for sale from dealers around the UK.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy a day of perusing the book stalls in the fabulous natural surroundings at Brockholes, which is owned and managed by Lancashire Wildlife Trust.

The book fair will take place on Friday, July 5 from 12-5pm and 10-4pm on Saturday, July 6.

There is free admission, free parking and a selection of food and drink available to enjoy.

Leah Ince, Conference and Wedding Sales Manager at Brockholes, said: “It’s great to be hosting the PBFA fair for the second year running at Brockholes – it was incredibly popular last year.

“We know a lot of our visitors love reading and shopping sustainably, so this is a great way to combine the two and attract new faces who might not have visited our reserve previously.”

Neil Summersgill, organiser of the event, added: “We’re really looking forward to bringing our book fair to Brockholes again. Around thirty of our PBFA members will be offering a wide variety of books and materials for sale, so there will be something for everyone.

“It will be a great day out for bookworms and nature lovers alike – come along, have a browse and a bite to eat and enjoy the nature trails surrounding the floating visitor village.”