One of Britain’s most haunted houses is creaking open its doors to lift the lid on the ghostly goings-on which lurk within its walls.

Ghost-hunters will ascend the one-mile driveway with a sense of foreboding, before silent torchbearers take them on a tour through the darkened halls of the Tower.

Hoghton Tower has been welcoming illustrious guests for more than 500 years; from kings and queens to William Shakespeare, who is reputed to have acted as a tutor to the de Hoghton children; JMW Turner and Charles Dickens, who wrote a short story based at Hoghton.

The tour welcomes you to venture through underground passages where footsteps from another time may echo alongside your own – and look out for the black dog who haunts the Well House, greet angry Peter and stare into the painting where mysterious faces may reveal themselves, before finally grasping the opportunity to reflect on what you have seen and heard.

The tour is aimed at adults and is not suitable for anyone under the age of 16. At least one member of the party should be over the age of 21. Included in the £35 tour package is a two-course meal.

Doors open from 5.30pm and food is served at 6pm, followed by the Ghost Tour, which finishes around 9pm.

Hoghton Tower, the magnificent 16 th century house near Preston, Lancashire, has earned the reputation of being Britain’s third most haunted property – and now it is offering visitors a chance to experience it for themselves on selected dates in October and November.