The white Transit was pursued by a convoy of Tac Ops and unmarked police cars which blue-lighted their way through Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale at around 4pm.

The van driver hit two cars before officers forced him to stop on the roundabout outside the BP garage in Victoria Road.

Officers surrounded the van and three people were arrested.

The police chase ended with the van crashing outside the BP garage in Victoria Road, Walton-le-Dale at around 4pm on Tuesday, October 11

The road was taped off for over an hour, with motorists diverted along Church Brow and Higher Walton Road.

Lancashire Police said the van was stolen from Bolton and officers from Greater Manchester Police pursued the driver for 20 miles along the M61 to Preston.

A police spokesman said: “It was the pursuit of a stolen van from Bolton. It was in collision with two vehicles (minor damage) and was stopped by officers on Victoria Road.

Three people were arrested after police brought the van to a stop in Victoria Road, Walton-le-Dale

"Three people were arrested.”

GMP have been approached for further details.