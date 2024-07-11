Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Can’t get to Germany for the final of Euro 2024 this Sunday? Fear not as there are fan zones in the resort to cheer on the Three Lions.

Whether you are in Preston or Blackpool there will be special venues to watch the match on a giant screen.

Will England be victorious against the in-form side of the tournament, Spain, on can Gareth Southgate’s men achieve history by winning the Euros for the first time in the country’s history?

Only time will tell but for front row seats to the drama (and possibly penalties!) a fan zone is an ideal place to experience the tension and, hopefully, glory.

Flag Market Fan Zone

In Preston there are still tickets up for grabs at the Flag Market Fan Zone so if you want to watch Bellingham and Co act fast.

A spokesperson from Preston BID (Business Improvement District) said: “Experience the match like never before by immersing yourself in all the action with super-big screen, stadium sound system, live entertainment, bars and food.

"Grab your tickets, from just £6 plus booking fee, and join us for an unforgettable experience.

“Gates open two hours before the 8pm kick-off time with pre-match entertainment to warm you up for the big game.”

They added that for those who have booked tables, all the party needed to arrive together to be allocated their seats.

To get tickets, visit www.fatsoma.com/e/ebv31dx7/england-v-spain-final

Olympia Exhibition Hall at Winter Gardens

The Olympia Exhibition Hall in Winter Gardens Blackpool has been transformed into a 26,000 square foot Euros Fan Zone.

With artificial turf laid throughout and a capacity of up to 1,000 on two floors, this is one of Lancashire’s largest indoor fan zones.

Tickets for the fan zone sold out within minutes of the final whistle being blown at the end of the semi-final game.

The organisers of the PDC World Darts have rescheduled competition times on Sunday to enable spectators to stay on to watch the game. Again, all tickets are sold out.

VisitBlackpool and Merlin

VIVA Blackpool Fan Zone

Set on Blackpool’s bustling Golden Mile, this is a family-friendly indoor arena with one of the town's largest LED screens.

Booking in advance is recommended for large groups.

Click HERE to book your tickets.

Abingdon Street Market

Another family-friendly zone, this time in the heart of the town centre, with a wide range of food options.

No booking required, just rock up early and secure your table!

Where else can I watch the big game in Blackpool?

Other venues showing the big game include the Counting House in Talbot Square; Walkabout on Queen Street; Ma Kelly’s Uncle Tom’s Sports Bar on Queen’s Promenade; Grosvenor Casino on South Promenade; The New Philly on Foxhall Road; Fubar’s Rum Bar on North Promenade; Revolution Blackpool; North Pier and South Pier; along with numerous bars across the resort.