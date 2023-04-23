Coronation 'Big Lunch' planned on Preston's historic Avenham Park next month

What is the celebratory event?

As part of the national Big Lunch initiative to celebrate the royal occasion, a ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ is being held on Avenham Park on Sunday, May 7 with the Mayor of Preston, Councillor Neil Darby, in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will run from 11am until 4pm, and the nearest parking facilities can be found at Avenham multi-storey car park, PR1 3QE.

A Coronation 'Big Lunch' is taking place on Avenham Park on May 7.

Most Popular

What does the council say?

Chief Executive at Preston City Council, Adrian Phillips, said: “We wanted Prestonians to have the chance to be part of such a huge national landmark event, as for many this will be the first time they have witnessed the Coronation of a new monarch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have organised a host of activities, fairground rides and entertainment plus invited a number of stall holders and community groups to take part.

“A full programme of entertainment has been booked for the stage plus a number of different activities have been planned for all the family.

The event details.

“All visitors are invited to bring a picnic and blanket though a variety of food and drink will be available to purchase around the park. We will reveal the full programme in the coming weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any other events on for the coronation?

You can keep up with the latest news on this and a host of other events in Preston, at visitpreston.com