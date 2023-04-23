News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
15 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
16 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
17 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
18 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
19 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Coronation 'Big Lunch' planned on Preston's historic Avenham Park next month

The Coronation of King Charles III is to be celebrated in style at Preston city centre’s iconic park, the city council has announced.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

What is the celebratory event?

As part of the national Big Lunch initiative to celebrate the royal occasion, a ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ is being held on Avenham Park on Sunday, May 7 with the Mayor of Preston, Councillor Neil Darby, in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will run from 11am until 4pm, and the nearest parking facilities can be found at Avenham multi-storey car park, PR1 3QE.

A Coronation 'Big Lunch' is taking place on Avenham Park on May 7.A Coronation 'Big Lunch' is taking place on Avenham Park on May 7.
A Coronation 'Big Lunch' is taking place on Avenham Park on May 7.
Most Popular

    What does the council say?

    Chief Executive at Preston City Council, Adrian Phillips, said: “We wanted Prestonians to have the chance to be part of such a huge national landmark event, as for many this will be the first time they have witnessed the Coronation of a new monarch.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “We have organised a host of activities, fairground rides and entertainment plus invited a number of stall holders and community groups to take part.

    “A full programme of entertainment has been booked for the stage plus a number of different activities have been planned for all the family.

    The event details.The event details.
    The event details.

    “All visitors are invited to bring a picnic and blanket though a variety of food and drink will be available to purchase around the park. We will reveal the full programme in the coming weeks.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Read More
    The journey so far for popular Greek restaurant Greekouzina as we celebrate Pres...

    Are there any other events on for the coronation?

    You can keep up with the latest news on this and a host of other events in Preston, at visitpreston.com

    You can also read more about upcoming street parties in Preston for the coronation on the Lancashire Post’s website.

    Related topics:PrestonCharles IIICoronationPreston City Council