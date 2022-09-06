As the negative impacts caused by the global climate crisis continue to make the news, people from Lancashire are continuing to make a conscious effort to live a ‘greener lifestyle’ in efforts to reduce the negative impacts on the environment caused by our county.

The conversation about how to live a more eco-friendly life continues to grow on and off social media, a Preston business that sources and distributes groceries from Lancashire businesses want to educate waste-reducing beginners on how they can lessen their carbon footprint.

The workshop will be held by local food distrubors: Back To Eden.

The event to help the environment will run this Thursday (8 September), from 10am, and has been organised by Back To Eden, a local food box distributor. The veg box scheme that aims to bring affordable organic and locally produced food to Preston was founded by Alina Belousova and started in September last year.

Advertised on social media and based at the Preston Climate Emergency Centre, located at 32 Cheapside Preston, the event says ‘even if you are not a complete beginner, your contribution will be very valuable for those who are. We can all share our tips and suggestions on how to live more frugally, minimally and simply without creating a lot of waste in the course of our lives.’

Details for the climate workshop can be found on their Facebook event where locals are invited to the ‘Beginners Guide to Zero-waste Living’.