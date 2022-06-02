The council will use the Phase 3 Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme grant worth £4,968,854 to install green technology in the Civic Centre, Moss Side depot, South Ribble Tennis Centre, Leyland Leisure Centre, Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre and Penwortham Leisure Centre over the next year.

Work will include replacing existing gas boilers with a combination of solar panels, LED lighting, air handling units, air source heat pumps, and improved efficiency motors for swimming pools.

The measures are designed to help save energy, and shift from fossil fuels to renewables.

Solar panels at the Civic Centre in Leyland as a result of previous PSDS1 funding.

Coun. Mick Titherington, deputy leader of South Ribble Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to have been successful in our bid for further funding, which will allow us to install further green technology to decarbonise some of our estates.

“This latest funding will allow us to implement more carbon-reduction measures in those council buildings with higher energy use, including leisure centres, so not only will it help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, it will improve efficiency and save money that could be spent elsewhere.

“This is not only a giant leap forward in our drive to become carbon neutral by 2030 but also a game-changer for our leisure centres. With the additional, substantial investment we are making, our centres will be transformed into attractive, modern, state-of-the-art premises that South Ribble residents and visitors will be able to enjoy in their current locations.