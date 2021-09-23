The popular event, usually based out of the Flag Market, will this year be centred around Avenham Park.

The race was originally set to take place at the end of March, only to be delayed by the continuing implications of the Covid pandemic. This weekend had been set to proceed as planned only for logistical reasons to result in a change to the location and route.

A statement from organisers The Running Bee Foundation, said: “Due to planning issues and traffic management issues beyond our control, we have been forced to alter the Sunday’s SPAR City of Preston 10k route.

The City of Preston 10k takes place on Sunday

“Race numbers can be collected from us between 10am and 2pm from Avenham Park Pavilion Café this coming Saturday morning or before 8.30am on race day, this coming Sunday.

“We look forward to seeing you all there for what will be a great event this coming Sunday morning, ready for a 9.30am start.”

The start line and race HQ is now above the Japanese Gardens in Avenham Park, near to the war memorial.

Having previously started and finished the race on Market Street, runners will navigate more of Avenham and Miller Parks as well as Frenchwood Park.

As well as the 10k, organisers have announced a ‘My First’ initiative and are encouraging people to complete their first mile with the Foundation as part of a fun run following the main race.

Runners in both races will receive a medal and t-shirt with limited places still up for grabs at the time of writing, priced £23 for standard entry and £21 for club runners.

It is £5 to enter the My First Mile run.