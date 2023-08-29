News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Circus Montini comes to Longridge featuring a unicyclist, jugglers, break-dancers and Antipodiste artistes from all around the world

The circus will perform this weekend (Friday 1 – Sunday 3 September) on Kestor Lane recreation ground in Longridge.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

The circus will perform this weekend (Friday 1 – Sunday 3 September) on Kestor Lane recreation ground in Longridge.

Circus promoter Tony Hopkins, celebrates 40 years of promoting his own Circus shows, by bringing his 2023 production of “Circus Montini ” to various locations across the county, including Longridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show will be deliberately down-sized and has been created to be able to take the show to places that do not often see a circus but without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.

Circus promoter Tony Hopkins, celebrates 40 years of promoting his own Circus shows, by bringing his 2023 production of “Circus Montini ” to various locations across the county, including Longridge.Circus promoter Tony Hopkins, celebrates 40 years of promoting his own Circus shows, by bringing his 2023 production of “Circus Montini ” to various locations across the county, including Longridge.
Circus promoter Tony Hopkins, celebrates 40 years of promoting his own Circus shows, by bringing his 2023 production of “Circus Montini ” to various locations across the county, including Longridge.
Most Popular
    Read More
    Longridge Soapbox Derby: The town's second Soapbox race will be in support of St...

    The show will be made up of a fantastic array of really top artistes including a stunning unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and some brilliant break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia.

    Circus Montini will feature a very full, fast-moving programme and, of course, includes clowns such as Petro who has joined the show from Ukraine.

    Director of the show, Tony Hopkins said: “We are excited to be coming to Longridge with Circus Montini. We have had a positive and friendly reaction so far and we hope the people of Longridge enjoy our show."

    The circus will perform on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 September at 2.30pm and 7pm, Sunday 3 September at 12.30pm and 3pm. You can purchase tickets here.