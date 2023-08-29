The circus will perform this weekend (Friday 1 – Sunday 3 September) on Kestor Lane recreation ground in Longridge.

Circus promoter Tony Hopkins, celebrates 40 years of promoting his own Circus shows, by bringing his 2023 production of “Circus Montini ” to various locations across the county, including Longridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will be deliberately down-sized and has been created to be able to take the show to places that do not often see a circus but without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.

Circus promoter Tony Hopkins, celebrates 40 years of promoting his own Circus shows, by bringing his 2023 production of “Circus Montini ” to various locations across the county, including Longridge.

Most Popular

The show will be made up of a fantastic array of really top artistes including a stunning unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and some brilliant break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia.

Circus Montini will feature a very full, fast-moving programme and, of course, includes clowns such as Petro who has joined the show from Ukraine.

Director of the show, Tony Hopkins said: “We are excited to be coming to Longridge with Circus Montini. We have had a positive and friendly reaction so far and we hope the people of Longridge enjoy our show."