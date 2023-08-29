Circus Montini comes to Longridge featuring a unicyclist, jugglers, break-dancers and Antipodiste artistes from all around the world
The circus will perform this weekend (Friday 1 – Sunday 3 September) on Kestor Lane recreation ground in Longridge.
Circus promoter Tony Hopkins, celebrates 40 years of promoting his own Circus shows, by bringing his 2023 production of “Circus Montini ” to various locations across the county, including Longridge.
The show will be deliberately down-sized and has been created to be able to take the show to places that do not often see a circus but without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.
The show will be made up of a fantastic array of really top artistes including a stunning unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and some brilliant break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia.
Circus Montini will feature a very full, fast-moving programme and, of course, includes clowns such as Petro who has joined the show from Ukraine.
Director of the show, Tony Hopkins said: “We are excited to be coming to Longridge with Circus Montini. We have had a positive and friendly reaction so far and we hope the people of Longridge enjoy our show."
The circus will perform on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 September at 2.30pm and 7pm, Sunday 3 September at 12.30pm and 3pm. You can purchase tickets here.